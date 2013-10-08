BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI Oct 8 Saudi British Bank (SABB) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent over last year, citing higher operating income and lower expenses.
The lender, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, made 846 million riyals ($225.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 656 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.
Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would earn a net profit of 947.7 million riyals in the quarter. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.