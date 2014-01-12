RIYADH Jan 12 Saudi British Bank
(SABB), Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest listed bank, said its
fourth-quarter net profit rose 20 percent over the same period
of 2012, beating analyst expectations.
The lender, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it
made 976 million riyals ($260 million) in the three months to
Dec. 31, compared to 815 million riyals in the corresponding
period of 2012.
Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would
earn a net profit of 924.5 million riyals in the quarter.
SABB attributed its profit rise only to higher operating
income, without elaborating.
Net profit for full-year 2013 advanced 16.5 percent to 3.77
billion riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
SABB's loans portfolio climbed 10 percent to 106 billion
riyals over the end of 2012, and deposits grew 15 percent over
the same timeframe to 139 billion riyals.
SABB managing director David Dew told Reuters in an Oct. 1
interview the bank was finalising a three-year strategic plan
based on an assumption that government spending will continue to
grow and that Saudi bank lending levels to the private sector
are sustainable in the mid teens for the next two-three years.
Saudi banks have benefited from rising lending, deposits and
deal activity in an economy buoyed by years of high state
spending which is backed by strong oil prices and record
government surpluses.
The kingdom's budget for 2014, while the smallest increase
for a decade at 4.3 percent, is still another record amount, and
bank lending to the private sector grew at 13.8 percent
year-on-year in November, up 0.3 percent from the previous
month's 17-month low.
Total operating income for the quarter rose 12.6 percent
year-on-year to 5.82 billion riyals, and profit from special
commissions grew 13.9 percent over the corresponding period of
2012 to 3.72 billion riyals.
SABB said last month its board had recommended a cash
dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2013, up from 0.92 riyals in
2012.