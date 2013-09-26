BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
DUBAI, Sept 26 Saudi Basic Industries Corp , the world's largest petrochemicals maker by market value, is aiming to print a $1 billion five-year bond on Thursday, lead managers said, in a rare dollar-denominated debt offering from the kingdom.
Price guidance on the transaction has been revised to 135 basis points over equivalent U.S. Treasuries, plus or minus 5 basis points, a document from lead managers said, adding the size of the deal will not increase.
This is tighter than the initial price thought in the area of 150 basis points issued on Wednesday.
Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings, Mizuho and Royal Bank of Scotland are the lead managers on the deal, which will be sold through the firm's SABIC Capital unit. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.