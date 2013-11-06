DUBAI Nov 6 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemical firms, has picked five banks to arrange a possible Euro-denominated bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Wednesday.

The bond, sold through its SABIC Capital subsidiary, could follow a series of investor meetings which will take place in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris between November 8-12, the document said.

SABIC has chosen Credit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered to arrange the roadshows. (Reporting by Nadine Wehbe; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)