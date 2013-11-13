DUBAI Nov 13 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) will print a benchmark-sized, Euro-denominated bond on Wednesday after releasing initial price guidance for the offering, a document from lead managers said.

The firm, one of the largest petrochemicals companies in the world, is aiming to issue a deal with a seven-year lifespan with initial thoughts on pricing in the area of 150 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

SABIC completed roadshows in Europe on Tuesday, having announced last week it had mandated Credit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered for the possible trade, which will be issued through its SABIC Capital subsidiary. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas AUyezov)