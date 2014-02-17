UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Feb 17 Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (Saco) has chosen HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit to advise it on a planned initial public offering, a statement from the retailer said on Monday.
The firm will list 30 percent of its shares on the kingdom's stock exchange "soon", the statement said without specifying a date for the flotation or the size of the deal.
Established in 1985, Saco operates 21 retail outlets for home improvement materials and tools in 12 cities across the kingdom, according to the statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources