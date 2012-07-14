(Corrects operational income figure)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14 Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) reported a 0.8 percent drop in second quarter net profit to 784 million riyals ($209 million), compared with 790 million riyals during the same period a year earlier, it said on Saturday.

The results missed expectations, with 10 analysts polled by Reuters anticipating an average net profit of 937.73 million riyals.

The firm attributed the decline in net profit to lower sales resulting from lower production levels after maintenance work on some of its units.

Operational income declined by 4.1 percent to 726 million riyals from 757 million riyals in the second quarter a year earlier, it said. ($1=3.75 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sami Aboudi)