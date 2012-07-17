JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 17 Samba Financial
Group, Saudi Arabia's second-largest bank by market
value, plans to issue a dividend of 0.8 riyals ($0.21) per share
for the first half of 2012, the lender said in a bourse
statement on Tuesday.
"The board of directors decided to distribute dividends for
the first half of 2012 amounting to 890 million riyals at 80
halala per share net of Zakat," the firm said in the statement.
Zakat is a charitable tax on wealth under Saudi law.
Samba posted a 5.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
last Tuesday on the back of an increase in operating income,
slightly exceeding analysts' forecasts.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
