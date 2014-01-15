DUBAI Jan 15 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed bank by assets, said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 15.8 percent year-on-year, earnings which came in slightly below analyst expectations.

The bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday it made 1.01 billion riyals ($269.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 869 million riyals in the same period of 2012.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would, on average, post a net profit for the quarter of 1.08 billion riyals.

Profit for full-year 2013 advanced 4.1 percent on the previous year to 4.51 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)