DUBAI Dec 28 Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group proposed a dividend of 0.7 riyals (18.7 cents) per share for the second half of 2014, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The proposed figure is marginally higher than the 0.64 riyals per share which the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)