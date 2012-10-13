RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi's Samba Financial Group said its third-quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent over last year, beating analyst expectations, it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

The kingdom's second-largest listed lender by market value said that it made 1.16 billion riyals ($310 million) compared with 1.14 billion riyals in the three months ending September 30.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 1.13 billion riyals.

The bank attributed its performance to increased operating income without elaborating. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)