UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi's Savola Group expects to make a net profit of 1.8 billion riyals ($479.9 million) in 2014, the food company said in a bourse statement on Monday, also predicting its first-quarter profit would be around 310 million riyals.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the firm, which has yet to announce its 2013 full-year results, will make a profit of 642.5 million riyals in the fourth quarter of 2013. That would equate to a 55 percent rise from the prior-year period.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources