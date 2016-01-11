DUBAI Jan 11 Al Qaeda has warned Saudi Arabia
it will pay for the executions of dozens of its members, saying
they were intended to be a new year's gift to Riyadh's Western
allies aimed at consolidating the rule of the Saud dynasty.
Though it was the killing of a Shi-ite cleric in the Jan. 2
mass execution which sparked a crisis between Saudi Arabia and
its regional rival Iran, most of the 47 executed were al Qaeda
militants convicted of bombings and gun attacks in the kingdom.
In a statement dated Jan. 10, al Qaeda's Yemeni branch and
its North African wing said Riyadh had gone ahead with the
executions despite a warning not to do so.
"But they (Riyadh) insisted on offering the blood of the
good Mujahideen as a sacrifice for the Crusaders on their
holiday, in the New Year," the two groups said in the statement
posted on social media.
"Let them wait for the day when God will heal the chests of
the families of the martyrs, their brothers and those who love
them from the arrogant infidel," it added.
Al Qaeda's Yemen branch threatened in December to "shed the
blood of the soldiers of Al Saud" if its members were executed.
Last week, Islamic State, a Sunni rival of al Qaeda,
threatened to destroy Saudi Arabian prisons holding jihadists
after the executions.
Both organisations are fighting against Saudi Arabia, which
has declared them terrorist groups and locked up thousands of
their supporters.
Though it was the executions of Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent
Shi-ite cleric and three other Shi'ite Muslims, which drove up
sectarian tension with Shi-ite power Iran, analysts say they
were meant mostly to send a signal to militant Sunnis.
These analysts suggest Saudi Arabia was aiming to crush
support for Sunni jihadists active in the kingdom without
alienating more moderate Sunnis.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of
bombings and shootings in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 2014 that have
killed more than 50 people, most of them Shi'ites but also more
than 15 members of the security forces.
