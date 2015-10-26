(adds Islamic State claim of responsibility, details)
DUBAI Oct 26 Militant group Islamic State
claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Monday that
killed a worshipper and wounded several others at a Shi'ite
mosque in Najan in southern Saudi Arabia.
The attack targeted the "rejectionist Ismailis" said a
statement carried by the group posted on Twitter, referring to
the Ismaili Shi'ite sect who are a minority in Saudi Arabia.
The kingdom has been hit by a spate of deadly shooting and
bomb attacks, many of them laid at the door of Islamic State.
The militant group is bitterly opposed to Gulf Arab rulers and
is seen as trying to stir up sectarian confrontation on the
Arabian peninsula to bring about the overthrow of the ruling
dynasties.
It has urged young Saudi Sunnis to attack targets including
Shi'ites.
Police found a letter by the bomber addressed to his parents
confirming his intention of carrying out the attack, an interior
ministry statement said.
The attack on the al-Mashhad mosque occurred as people left
after attending evening prayers, residents said.
"As the Magreb prayer ended and the worshippers came out of
the main door, a man entered the mosque and blew himself up,"
Mohammed al-Askar, a doctor from Najran told Reuters, adding
that it was the first time a Shi'ite Ismaili mosque had been
targeted.
Najran, close to the Yemeni border, is the historic centre
of the Ismailis, a Shi'ite sect which has long complained of
victimisation by the prevailing school of Sunni Islam followed
by the Saudi state.
In mid-October, five people were killed after a gunman
opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim meeting hall in the Eastern city
of Saihat.
In August, a suicide bomber killed at least 15 people in an
attack on a mosque used by members of a local security force in
southwest Saudi Arabia, an assault that an online statement said
was carried out by Islamic State.
Another bombing claimed by Islamic State on a Shi'ite mosque
in Kuwait in June killed 27 people.
"Tonight in Najran the hospitals are crowded and people are
coming from all over Najran to donate blood," said al-Askar.
"Unfortunately for Saudi I think the Islamic State is going
to repeat such treacherous acts. It is a ploy to gain attention.
But people are helping each other and they have trust in their
government."
(Reporting by Ali Abdelay and Tom Finn; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)