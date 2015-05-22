DUBAI May 22 Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Friday on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia, U.S.-based monitoring group SITE said on its Twitter account.

The militant group identified the suicide bomber as Abu 'Ammar al-Najdi and said the attack using an explosives-laden belt killed or wounded 250 people, SITE reported. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)