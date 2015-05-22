Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
DUBAI May 22 Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Friday on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia, U.S.-based monitoring group SITE said on its Twitter account.
The militant group identified the suicide bomber as Abu 'Ammar al-Najdi and said the attack using an explosives-laden belt killed or wounded 250 people, SITE reported. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.