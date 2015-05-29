ABU DHABI May 29 Four people were killed when a
car exploded near a Shi'ite mosque in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on
Friday, but authorities said militants failed in their bid to
hit the mosque itself.
The attack targetted worshippers in al-Anoud mosque during
Friday prayers, a ministry spokesperson said, quoted by the
Saudi state news agency SPA.
Security forces became suspicious of a car parked near the
mosque which exploded as they walked towards it, killing four
people and setting cars beside it on fire, SPA said. One of
those killed is suspected of being the driver.
