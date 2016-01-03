BRUSSELS Jan 3 The European Union's foreign
policy chief warned Iran's foreign minister on Sunday that
renewed tension between Shi'ite Iran and Saudi Arabia's Sunni
monarchy could wreck efforts to find a political solution for
the crisis in Syria.
Federica Mogherini said in a statement that she had spoken
by telephone with Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, at
length on Sunday morning after violence erupted in Iran
following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
Mogherini said she and Zarif had agreed that no effort
should be spared by all parties to keep the situation under
control and to prevent sectarian tensions from escalating.
"The international community and the main regional actors
are actively working together to support a political solution
for the crisis in Syria and to join forces against terrorist
groups, and these efforts should not be jeopardized by new
instability," Mogherini said.
Mogherini said that she had been informed of the storming of
the Saudi embassy in Tehran by protesters and of steps taken by
the Iranian authorities to defuse tensions and protect the Saudi
diplomats.
Mogherini also spoke by phone in the afternoon with Saudi
foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, reiterating the EU's opposition
to the death penalty and expressing concern over the risk of an
escalation of sectarian violence.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Ralph Boulton)