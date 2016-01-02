A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
BEIRUT Jan 2 Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah condemned the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, calling it an "assassination".
The "real reason" for the execution was "that Sheikh Nimr... demanded the squandered rights of an oppressed people," the group said in a statement, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite minority. The statement was also quoted by Hezbollah's official al Manar television and Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV.
Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and three other members of Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite minority were executed on Saturday alongside 43 Sunni jihadists. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans)
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.