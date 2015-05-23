(Refiles MAY 22 story to fix syntax in paragraph 2)
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, May 22 A suicide bomber killed 21
worshippers on Friday in a packed Shi'ite mosque in eastern
Saudi Arabia, residents and the health minister said, the first
attack in the kingdom to be claimed by Islamic State militants.
It was one of the deadliest assaults in recent years in the
largest Gulf Arab country, where sectarian tensions have been
aggravated by nearly two months of Saudi-led air strikes on
Shi'ite Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
More than 150 people were praying when the huge explosion
ripped through the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh,
witnesses said.
A video posted online showed a hall filled with smoke and
dust, with bloodied people moaning with pain as they lay on the
floor littered with concrete and glass. More than 90 people were
wounded, the Saudi health minister told state television.
"We were doing the first part of the prayers when we heard
the blast," worshipper Kamal Jaafar Hassan told Reuters by phone
from the scene.
Islamic State said in a statement that one of its suicide
bombers, identified as Abu 'Ammar al-Najdi, carried out the
attack using an explosives-laden belt that killed or wounded 250
people, U.S.-based monitoring group SITE said on its Twitter
account. It said it would not rest until Shi'ites, which the
group views as heretics, were driven from the Arabian peninsula.
Saudi officials have said the group is trying hard to attack
the kingdom, which as the world's top oil exporter, birthplace
of Islam and champion of conservative Sunni doctrine, represents
an important ally for Western countries battling Islamic State
and a symbolic target for the militant group itself.
In November the Sunni group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
called for attacks against the Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia,
which has declared Islamic State a terrorist organisation,
joined international air strikes against it, and mobilised top
clergy to denounce it.
Last week Baghdadi issued another speech laden with
derogatory comments about the Saudi leadership and the country's
Shi'ite minority.
Friday's bombing was the first attack targeting minority
Shi'ites since November, when gunmen opened fire during a
religious celebration in al-Ahsa, also in the east where most of
the group live in predominantly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia.
SECTARIAN TENSIONS
The Saudi Interior Ministry described the attack as an act
of terrorism and said it was carried out by "agents of sedition
trying to target the kingdom's national fabric", according to a
statement carried by state news agency SPA.
The agency quoted an Interior Ministry spokesman as saying
the bomber detonated a suicide belt hidden under his clothes
inside the mosque.
"Security authorities will spare no effort in the pursuit of
all those involved in this terrorist crime," the official said
in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.
A hospital official told Reuters by telephone that "around
20 people" were killed in the attack and more than 50 were being
treated, some of them suffering from serious injuries. He said a
number of other people had been treated and sent home.
In April, Saudi Arabia said it was on high alert for a
possible attacks on oil installations or shopping malls.
In Beirut, Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Saudi Arabia's
regional rival Iran, condemned the attack but said authorities
in the kingdom itself bore responsibility.
"Hezbollah holds the Saudi authorities fully responsible for
this ugly crime, for its embrace and sponsorship for these
criminal murderers ... to carry out similar crimes in other Arab
and Muslim countries," the Shi'ite group said in a statement.
The statement appeared to echo Iranian accusations that
Saudi Arabia sponsors ultra-orthodox Sunni militant groups in
the region, an allegation usually taken to refer to groups such
as Islamic State and al Qaeda. Riyadh denies the allegations.
In Yemen, a bomb at a Houthi mosque in the capital Sanaa on
Friday was also claimed by Islamic State.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Amena Bakr in Doha, Reem Shamseddine
in Khobar and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi,
William Maclean; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)