DUBAI, March 8 Saudi security forces killed a
suspected Islamic State member when he pulled a gun on a patrol
in the capital Riyadh, the interior ministry said in a statement
carried by state news agency SPA. One person was arrested.
The patrol was trying to check a complaint on Tuesday
evening that a resident of a flat in the capital's al-Rayyan
district had shown support to Islamic State and joined the
militant group, the ministry said.
"When security men tried to arrest him, he initiated
resistance and pulled a gun and it became necessary to deal with
him and neutralise him, which led to his death," it said.
Another person was arrested and was found to be in
possession of a weapon, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robert Birsel)