European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 bln North Sea sale
LONDON, June 16 The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
DUBAI, March 10 A wanted man has been killed in Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern province after an exchange of gunfire while police were searching a neighbourhood where he was hiding, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
The man, Mustafa Ali Abdullah al-Madad, was wanted by security forces for his involvement in "a number of terror crimes against the citizens and security personnel". He was killed in the governorate of Qatif.
SPA said Madad refused to comply with security forces when asked to hand himself over, and opened fire at the police. The agency said one policeman was wounded in the exchange of fire.
The Eastern Province city of Qatif has been the focal point of unrest among Saudi Arabia's Shi'ites since protests in early 2011 calling for an end to discrimination against the minority sect and for democratic reforms in the Sunni Muslim kingdom. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Toby Davis)
OSLO, June 16 A pipeline to supply Norwegian gas to Poland that will cost an estimated 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) will only be built if there is demand for at least 75 percent of the gas it can transport, one of the partners in the project told Reuters.
