RIYADH, July 8 Three mortars landed in north Saudi Arabia near a block of flats close to the border with Iraq on Monday afternoon, the kingdom's border guard agency said, adding that there were no casualties.

Authorities were investigating where the rockets were fired from, the agency said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA late on Monday.

Saudi Arabia last week said it would increase security in response to the growing crisis in Iraq, where fighting between government forces and Islamist militants is threatening to tear the country apart. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)