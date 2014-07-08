* Mortar attack near Arar caused no casualties
* Iraq militants have seized land near border
* Attack follows raid in south of country by al Qaeda
(Adds background, context)
RIYADH, July 8 Three mortar bombs landed inside
Saudi Arabia on Monday close to its northern border with Iraq,
where Islamist militants have grabbed land in a lightning
advance, officials said.
The mortars caused no casualties but will stoke security
fears in Saudi Arabia, which is also facing militants on its
southern border with Yemen, where at least 10 people died in an
al Qaeda raid into the kingdom on Friday and Saturday.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil
producer, said they were still looking into who fired Monday's
rounds, which landed near a block of flats outside the northern
town of Arar.
Saudi King Abdullah last week said he was stepping up
security following the advance in Iraq by the militant Islamic
State, which has declared a caliphate on land up to his border.
Saudi authorities fear the gains in Iraq made by Islamic
State - an al Qaeda offshoot which has shortened its name from
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) - could
radicalise their citizens.
Bringing down the al-Saud ruling family is one of the main
goals of al Qaeda, which wants to establish a cross-border
caliphate in Islam's holy city of Mecca, located in western
Saudi Arabia.
HOSTAGES
Six Saudi members of al Qaeda, already wanted by
authorities, launched their attack on the town of al-Sharurah,
close to the southern border with Yemen on Friday, Interior
Ministry spokesman Major General Mansour Turki said in comments
carried by state news agency SPA on Tuesday.
Two of the militants grabbed 10 hostages and fought their
way into a government building where they blew themselves up on
Saturday, he added.
In all, five of the attackers were killed and one captured
during clashes with security forces, the spokesman said. Four
border guards were also killed along with one of the hostages,
he added.
On Monday Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the
Yemeni branch of the militant organisation, released photographs
it said were of Friday's attack, showing the launch of Grad
rockets and the detonation of a truck bomb at the Wadia border
post near Sharurah.
In February, as concerns grew over Saudi citizens joining
militant groups in Syria's civil war, King Abdullah decreed that
travelling overseas to fight would incur long prison sentences
and named ISIL and AQAP as terrorist organisations.
In November, a Shi'ite militia in Iraq said it fired six
mortar bombs in the kingdom, into a barren patch of desert on
another area along 800-kilometre (500-mile) border.
In May Saudi authorities said they had uncovered a militant
group with links to both AQAP and ISIL that was planning attacks
inside the kingdom.
On Monday a Saudi court jailed four Saudis for travelling to
Iraq to fight, and for connections to al Qaeda, SPA reported.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)