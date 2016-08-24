DUBAI Aug 24 Saudi security forces have foiled
a planned suicide attack on a mosque in the Qatif region in
eastern Saudi Arabia, where many Shi'ite Muslims live,
al-Arabiya news channel and other Saudi media reported early on
Wednesday.
The Saudi-owned satellite channel said security forces
killed a man who was wearing an explosive belt and arrested
another.
Both men were not Saudi citizens, al-Arabiya said.
Saudi media said the interior ministry was expected to issue
a statement on the attack soon.
Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat carried a similar report but
said the second man was wounded after security forces exchanged
fire with him.
Saudi Arabia has suffered a string of deadly shooting and
bomb attacks in recent months, many of them claimed by the
militant Islamic State group.
Islamic State is bitterly hostile to Gulf Arab monarchies
and is seen to be trying to stoke Sunni-Shi'ite sectarian
confrontations in Arabian peninsula states to destabilise and
ultimately overthrow their dynasties.
In July, suicide bombers struck three cities across Saudi
Arabia, killing at least four security officers. The apparently
coordinated attacks came on the penultimate day of the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan
(Writing by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Paul
Tait)