DUBAI Jan 3 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, attacking Saudi Arabia for the second straight day
over its execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, said on Sunday
politicians in the Sunni kingdom would face divine retribution
for his death.
"The unjustly spilled blood of this oppressed martyr will no
doubt soon show its effect and divine vengeance will befall
Saudi politicians," state TV reported Khamenei as saying. It
said he described the execution as a "political error".
Saudi Arabia executed Nimr al-Nimr and three other Shi'ites
alongside dozens of al Qaeda members on Saturday, signalling it
would not tolerate attacks by either Sunni jihadists or members
of the Shi'ite minority seeking equality.
Khamenei added: "This oppressed cleric did not encourage
people to join an armed movement, nor did he engage in secret
plotting, and he only voiced public criticism ... based on
religious fervour."
In an apparent swipe at Saudi Arabia's Western allies,
Khamenei criticised "the silence of the supposed backers of
freedom, democracy and human rights" over the execution.
"Why are those who claim to support human rights quiet? Why
do those who claim to back freedom and democracy support this
(Saudi) government?" Khamenei was quoted as saying.
While Western human rights groups have condemned the
executions, Western government responses have so far been muted.
The U.S. State Department expressed concern that Nimr's
execution could exacerbate sectarian tensions in the Middle
East. In Hawaii, where President Barack Obama is on vacation
with his family, White House deputy national security adviser
Ben Rhodes said the administration has urged the Saudis to show
restraint regarding respect for human rights.
