Iranian protesters hold pictures of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration against the execution of Nimr in Saudi Arabia, outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Muslim Americans protest against the execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DUBAI Saudi Arabia used an attack on its embassy in Tehran as a pretext to fuel tensions, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday in response to Riyadh's severing of relations, adding that Tehran was committed to protecting foreign diplomatic missions.

Iranian protesters had stormed the Saudi embassy in the early hours of Sunday after Saudi Arabia executed a Shi'ite cleric, prompting Riyadh to withdraw its diplomatic staff and order Iranian diplomats to leave the kingdom.

"Iran... is committed to provide diplomatic security based on international conventions. But Saudi Arabia, which thrives on tensions, has used this incident as an excuse to fuel the tensions," ministry spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari said in televised remarks.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean)