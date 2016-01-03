BAGHDAD The execution of prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on Saturday will mark the end of Saudi Arabia's government, said Nuri al-Maliki, Iraq's former prime minister and a prominent politician with ties to Iran.

"We strongly condemn these detestable sectarian practices and affirm that the crime of executing Sheikh al-Nimr will topple the Saudi regime as the crime of executing the martyr (Mohammed Baqir) al-Sadr did to Saddam (Hussein)," said Maliki, referring to another prominent Shi'ite cleric killed in 1980.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Catherine Evans)