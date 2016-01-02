BEIRUT Jan 2 Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shi'ite Council condemned the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, saying it was a "grave mistake".

"The execution of Sheikh Nimr was an execution of reason, moderation and dialogue," the council's Vice President Sheikh Abdel Amir Qabalan said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia executed Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and 46 other people. Most of those executed were convicted of leading or carrying out a series of al Qaeda attacks in Saudi Arabia after 2003, but they also included some members of the Shi'ite minority convicted of attacks on police during protests from 2011-13. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)