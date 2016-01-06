* Nightly protest marches after Shi'ites executed
* Unrest is in Saudi Arabia's oil-producing east
* Fears that protests could spread
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Jan 6
Shi'ite Muslims in Saudi Arabia, hundreds or thousands of the
minority sect have marched nightly in protest, and their anger
could herald wider unrest.
The execution of one of them, dissident cleric Nimr al-Nimr,
caused an international crisis as Shi'ite Iran and its allies
responded angrily, but it also caused upset in his home district
of Qatif, where many saw his death as unjustified.
"People are angry. And they are surprised, because there
were positive signals in the past months that the executions
would not take place. People listen to his speeches and there's
no direct proof he was being violent," a Qatif community leader
said by phone.
The protests in Qatif, an almost entirely Shi'ite district
of about a million people in the oil-producing Eastern Province,
have been mostly peaceful, though a fatal shooting and gun
attacks on armoured security vehicles have also taken place.
Qatif is located near major oil facilities and many of its
residents work for the state energy company, Saudi Aramco. Past
incidents of unrest have not led to attacks on the oil industry,
but a bus used by Aramco to transport employees was torched
after a protest on Tuesday night.
Footage of marchers shouting "down with the Al Saud" and
other anti-government slogans, corroborated by witnesses
contacted by Reuters, is circulating on social media along with
video clips showing shots fired at armoured cars.
"I did not hear shooting last night, but I heard it a lot on
the two nights before," a resident of Nimr's home village,
al-Awamiya, told Reuters by phone. Like others Reuters spoke to
in Qatif, he asked that his name be withheld.
Saudi Arabia only permits foreign news media, including
Reuters, to visit Qatif if accompanied by government officials,
which it says is to ensure journalists' safety.
Whether the protests - and sporadic attacks on police -
escalate may depend on whether the security forces continue an
unspoken policy of allowing peaceful demonstrations until they
die down, or crack down with force, say locals.
Government supporters say it depends rather on whether
Tehran uses links to local activists, which both Iran and many
Qatif residents deny exist, to stage attacks in retaliation for
Nimr's execution and Riyadh's cutting of diplomatic ties.
DISCRIMINATION CHARGE
The security forces believe they can quash any mass protests
in Qatif, like those that began during the 2011 Arab Spring when
Nimr became a figurehead, or the 1979 uprising inspired by
Iran's revolution, analysts say.
Qatif is almost entirely populated by Shi'ites and can be
physically isolated by the government. Checkpoints stand at its
main street entrances.
"The security forces are very confident. The Shi'ite
population is confined in certain places. They are a small
minority compared to a big majority. They think they have the
capability to control them," said Mustafa Alani, a security
analyst with close ties to the Interior Ministry.
Shi'ites have long complained they face entrenched
discrimination in a country where the semi-official Wahhabi
Sunni school regards their sect's beliefs as heretical. They say
they face abuse from Wahhabi clerics, rarely get permits for
places of worship and seldom get senior public sector jobs.
Those basic complaints have over the years been aggravated
by what Qatif residents call a heavy security hand against their
community, accusing the authorities of unfair detentions and
punishments, shooting unarmed protesters and torturing suspects.
Reuters has met several Saudi Shi'ites detained after the
2011 protests who said they were repeatedly beaten and deprived
of sleep to extract confessions of rioting.
The government denies discrimination against Shi'ites and
bias or brutality on the part of its security services. Its
supporters point to the blind eye police show frequent protests
by Shi'ites in Qatif, which would be quickly crushed in any
Sunni area, as evidence of leniency.
IRAN RIVALRY
Riyadh's relations with the Shi'ite minority are complicated
by its rivalry with Iran, and by its own reliance on a largely
Wahhabi population for support.
Analysts say the government sometimes uses a tough stance
towards Saudi Shi'ites to mobilise its Wahhabi power base, while
perceived weakness in acceding to any demands made by the
minority can prompt anger that Sunni militants seek to exploit.
A series of Islamic State attacks in Saudi Arabia since
November 2014 has mainly targeted the kingdom's Shi'ites as part
of an apparent strategy to leverage the sectarian divide as a
way of building support among conservative Sunnis.
Such divisions are easier to aggravate because of the wider
struggle between the kingdom and Iran, with many Saudis, and
their government, seeing Tehran as using ties with Shi'ites
across the Middle East to seek dominance and persecute Sunnis.
"The Iranians and their allies have been pushing and
promoting terrorism and recruiting people, inciting and
providing weapons and explosives to people, and Nimr al-Nimr was
one of them," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters
in an interview this week.
During and after the 2011 protests, eight policemen and
seven civilians were killed in attacks by Shi'ites that were
connected to Iran and carried out by people linked to Nimr,
Riyadh says.
Iran denies all those charges and Nimr's family say he
advocated peaceful change, took no part in violence and had no
links to Tehran.
The police said Nimr was arrested when he fired on them with
an assault rifle, injuring two, while trying to prevent the
capture of another suspect, the act which most swayed judges to
pass the death sentence on him, Alani said.
Nimr and the three other Shi'tes were executed on Saturday
along with 43 Sunni al Qaeda convicts.
More young Shi'ites detained over the 2011 protests and
subsequent attacks have been sentenced to execution. Others are
also on trial and facing possible death sentences.
"I think people are worried. It might get worse. There is a
feeling things might get complicated," said a Shi'ite in Dammam,
the capital of Eastern Province.
