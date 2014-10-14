* Killing stirs Western security concerns
* Victims worked for U.S. defence contractor
* Motive not yet known, investigation under way
(Updates with Saudi Embassy statement)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Oct 14 A gunman killed a U.S. national
and wounded another in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Tuesday,
officials said, heightening Western concerns over security in
the world's top oil exporter as regional unrest rises.
Police later shot and wounded an assailant and then arrested
him, said a statement from the police, carried by state media.
The apprehended man worked at the same company as the two
victims and had recently been dismissed from his job, Saudi
Arabia's embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"The attack resulted in the killing of one person and
wounding another and it turned out they were of American
citizenship," the police statement said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Mansour Turki said
an investigation was under way into what appeared to be the
first killing in years of a Westerner in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Embassy statement identified the man arrested by
police as Abdulaziz Fahad Abdulaziz Alrashid, and said he was a
dual Saudi-American citizen who was born in Washington state in
July 1990.
"Alrashid worked at the same company as the victims, and was
recently dismissed from his job due to drug-related issues," the
statement said.
Alrashid's family could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The Americans worked for Vinnell Arabia, a local affiliate
of U.S. defence company Northrop Grumman Corporation
which provides training and support services to the Saudi
Arabian National Guard, said U.S. State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki.
"We can confirm that two U.S. citizen employees from Vinnell
Arabia, a U.S. defence contractor supporting Saudi National
Guard military programs in Riyadh, were shot at a local gas
station/store approximately 0.5 miles from the Vinnell Arabia
base in Riyadh, which is located approximately 20 miles from the
U.S. Embassy," Psaki said.
MILITANCY
Psaki added that the U.S. government was evaluating its
security and would take steps to ensure the safety of all U.S.
mission personnel.
With tensions in the region heightened because of conflicts
in Syria and Iraq, and with Saudi officials concerned about
rising domestic militancy, security at Western compounds is
being stepped up.
"We will be heightening security around our compound," said
the manager of a Western residential compound in Riyadh.
Most security at Western compounds has been provided by the
Saudi Arabian National Guard since a string of attacks on
foreign targets a decade ago.
Police said Tuesday's attack occurred when the two Americans
stopped their vehicle at a filling station in an eastern
district of the capital. Turki said a third U.S. national in a
different vehicle witnessed the attack.
"That area would be on my way to work and I'm in that area
often, stopping at local shops and buying things. I might avoid
stopping there for a while," said a U.S. national who lives in
Riyadh.
An Italian working in the oil industry in Saudi Arabia said:
"The targets are Americans, not really any others, so I'm not
too concerned. But I did think about posting a few bumper
stickers with the Saudi flag and Allah Akbar (God is Great) on
my car."
Saudi officials have said this year they are concerned about
a rise in domestic Islamist militancy due to the conflicts in
Iraq and Syria. The government has decreed tough penalties for
terrorist crimes.
The last reported killings of Westerners by armed assailants
in Saudi Arabia happened in 2007, when three French nationals
were shot dead while camping in the northwest of the country.
A group of men accused of being a part of al Qaeda are on
trial in Riyadh for those killings and are awaiting a verdict.
From 2003 to 2006, al Qaeda carried out a series of attacks
on foreign and government targets, killing hundreds before being
crushed by Saudi security forces.
Contractor Vinnell's compound in Riyadh was among those
struck in a day of deadly bombings in May 2003.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha and Warren Strobel
in Washington; Editing by William Maclean, Robin Pomeroy and
Gunna Dickson)