BRIEF-Patheon reports Q1 adj EPS $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Two Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were employees of U.S. defense contractor Vinnell Arabia, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
One employee was killed and the other slightly injured after being shot at a gas station near the Vinnell Arabia base in Riyadh, about 20 miles (32 km) from the U.S. embassy, the official said on condition of anonymity.
A suspect was in police custody, the official said.
Vinnell is a joint venture company of Northrop Grumman Corp . (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by)
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Valeritas files for common stock offering of up to $75.9 million - SEC filing
* CEO Eric Wiseman's total compensation for 2016 was $16.3 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: