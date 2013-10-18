By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Oct 18 Saudi Arabia turned down a
coveted seat on the United Nations Security Council on Friday in
a rare display of anger at the failure of the international
community to end the war in Syria and act on other Middle East
issues.
The kingdom condemned what it called international double
standards on the Middle East and demanded reforms in the
Security Council, which has been at odds on ways to end the
fighting in Syria.
Unlike in the past, when Riyadh's frustration was mostly
directed at Russia and China, it is now also aimed at
Washington, its oldest international ally, which has pursued
policies since the Arab Spring that Saudi rulers have bitterly
opposed.
Citing the Security Council's failure to resolve the
Israeli-Palestinian dispute, take steps to end Syria's civil war
and stop nuclear proliferation in the region, Riyadh said the
body had instead perpetuated conflicts and grievances.
"Saudi Arabia ... is refraining from taking membership of
the U.N. Security Council until it has reformed so it can
effectively and practically perform its duties and discharge its
responsibilities in maintaining international security and
peace," said a Foreign Ministry statement.
A founding member of the United Nations, Saudi Arabia was
one of five countries elected by the body's General Assembly on
Thursday to serve a two-year term on the 15-member Security
Council.
The council, which has power to authorise military action,
impose sanctions and set up peacekeeping operations, has 10
rotating members. The United States, China, Russia, France and
Britain are permanent members, which wield a veto.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had not received
any official notification from Saudi Arabia rejecting its
first-ever seat on the council.
A decision of such magnitude would have to have been taken
by King Abdullah or Crown Prince Salman, said a Saudi analyst
who asked not to be identified.
"Saudi Arabia has been working on (the council seat) for the
last three years. They trained diplomats, male and female, the
cream of the Foreign Ministry, our best talented youths. Then
somebody made the decision suddenly to pull out," he said.
In a single previous example of a council member walking
away from the body, the Soviet Union in 1950 boycotted its
permanent seat for half a year in protest at Taiwan's occupation
of the Chinese place instead of Beijing.
RUSSIA SURPRISED
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was surprised at Saudi
Arabia's move and puzzled by its accusations against the
Security Council. "With its decision, Saudi Arabia has removed
itself from the collective work of the U.N. Security Council to
support international peace and security," the ministry said.
The conservative Islamic kingdom has traditionally avoided
big political statements, preferring to wield its influence as
the world's top oil exporter, birthplace of Islam and chief Arab
ally of the United States behind closed doors.
However, immersed in what they see as a pivotal struggle for
the future of the Middle East with arch rival Iran, Saudi rulers
are furious that the United Nations has taken no action over the
Syrian conflict where they and Tehran back opposing sides.
Russia and China have repeatedly blocked resolutions
supported by Saudi Arabia to toughen action against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces' assault on rebel-held
areas has been described by the kingdom as genocide.
In a sign of mounting Saudi anger, Foreign Minister Prince
Saud al-Faisal cancelled his speech at the U.N. General Assembly
two weeks ago in what a diplomatic source said was a response to
international inaction on Middle East issues.
France, a Security Council permanent member, said it
understood Saudi concerns. "We think that Saudi Arabia would
have brought a very positive contribution to the Security
Council but we also understand the frustration of Saudi Arabia,"
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud said.
A U.S. official would not comment on the Saudi decision but
praised the council's "vital work."
POISON GAS
Blood-drenched images of Syria's civil war, in which more
than 100,000 have died and in which millions have been
displaced, are aired daily on Saudi news and the kingdom has
backed the rebels with arms and money.
Saudi anger boiled over after Assad escaped U.S.-led
military strikes in response to a poison gas attack in Damascus
by agreeing to give up his chemical arsenal.
"There are people being killed every day, every hour. And
the Muslim world is very angry because we don't see any action
or any strong stance from the Security Council towards this
situation," said Abdullah al-Askar, foreign affairs committee
chairman in the kingdom's quasi-parliament, the Shoura Council.
The Security Council has been split on how to handle the
civil war in Syria, with Western powers pushing for stronger
sanctions and Russia vetoing resolutions to that end.
Saudi concerns that the U.S. decision to avoid strikes
demonstrated weakness were underscored by signs of a tentative
reconciliation between Washington and Tehran, something Riyadh
fears may lead to a "grand bargain" on Iran's nuclear programme
that leaves Gulf Arab states at a disadvantage.
It has been sharply critical of U.S. policy in the Middle
East since the Arab Spring, not only on Syria but also in Egypt,
where Washington cut off aid to the military after it ousted a
Muslim Brotherhood government that Riyadh saw as a threat.
MASS DESTRUCTION
Russia said it hoped Asian countries would swiftly select
another candidate in place of Saudi Arabia for election to the
council, but it was not clear whether such a procedure would be
widely accepted given the lack of historical precedent.
U.N. Security Council reform has long been a topic of
debate. Some countries want the council expanded, while Germany,
India, Brazil and Japan are pushing to become permanent members.
"Membership in the Security Council is a decision by member
states," Ban said. "I encourage all member states to fully
engage with the principal organs of the United Nations while
advancing their efforts to improve their working methods."
Alongside its anger over inaction on Syria, Saudi Arabia
also cited the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and
the failure to resolve the Palestinian crisis as reasons for
declining its first ever seat on the Security Council.
The Saudis have expressed disappointment at U.S. President
Barack Obama's failure to push Israel to end settlement building
in the West Bank and agree to a Palestinian state.
The reference to proliferation appeared aimed at both Iran,
which Western and Gulf Arab states fear is using a civilian
nuclear programme as cover to develop atomic weapons, and at
Israel, which has long been believed to possess a nuclear bomb.
Iran denies it is seeking atomic weapons capability. Israel
has never commented on accusations it has the bomb.
Riyadh has previously pressed Washington to "cut off the
head of the snake" by striking Iranian nuclear facilities.
Asked about the Saudi concerns, Guatemalan U.N. Ambassador
Gert Rosenthal, currently a council member, said: "They should
have thought of that before competing for the seat."