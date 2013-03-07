* High costs, low returns of Empty Quarter gas search
* Development terms the problem-sources
* Shell says talks with Saudi government continue
By Reem Shamseddine and Amena Bakr
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 7 Royal Dutch Shell
is set to pull out soon from a joint venture that has searched
for gas in Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter for years, due to
disagreements with the government over terms, four industry
sources familiar with the matter said.
The gas search has been a top priority for Saudi Arabia as
it struggles to keep pace with rapidly rising domestic demand
for energy, but the shale revolution has opened up more
lucrative opportunities for energy companies elsewhere.
At least three foreign firms have already abandoned their
searches for commercially viable gas deposits beneath the sea of
sand dunes that cover south east Saudi Arabia.
Shell has stuck it out longer in its South Rub al-Khali Co.
(SRAK) joint venture with state-run Saudi Aramco, after finding
small quantities of gas in the Kidan area.
But the relatively high cost, low return of developing the
challenging deposit in a country where gas sales prices are
fixed at a fraction of probable production costs looks set to
drive Shell away too.
"Shell has been wanting to pull out of the Empty Quarter for
a while, and now they have decided to take this step but it
hasn't been formalised yet," a Gulf-based industry source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Aramco's insistence on buying the gas from the international
firms at just $0.75 per million British thermal units (mmbtu),
at a time when gas buyers in east Asia are paying their
suppliers over $17/mmbtu, makes further foraging for gas very
unattractive for international oil companies (IOCs).
Two other industry sources with knowledge of the project
said Shell had decided to pull out after failing to reach
agreement with the government on development terms.
"They didn't reach an agreement with Aramco and they
withdrew," another industry source close to the project said.
A spokesman for Shell declined to say whether the company
had decided to pull out of the SRAK joint venture, saying that
talks with the government continued.
"Shell is in regular dialogue with officials at the Ministry
of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and our joint venture partner
Saudi Aramco," he said.
A Saudi industry official also said talks between Aramco and
Shell were ongoing.
"Shell has not withdrawn and has not applied to withdraw,"
the official said.
A withdrawal of Shell after nearly a decade partnering
Aramco in SRAK, would follows Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol
abandoning their futile searches for gas in the Empty Quarter in
2012.
France's oil major Total was initially a partner in the
Kidan project, however discouraged by the poor results the firm
abandoned the project in 2008 selling its 30 percent stake back
to SRAK.
BAD TERMS
Saudi Arabia has kept its vast and highly profitable oil
reserves off-limits to foreigners, but needs gas to help cover
domestic fuel demand and conserve oil for export. It invited
investors in 2003-2004 to find and produce gas in the desert in
Saudi Arabia's southeast, known as Rub Al Khail.
When the IOCs signed up to search the desert for gas, the
global gas supply outlook was tight and prospects for new finds
limited.
But a boom in shale gas production across North America
since then has radically altered the global gas supply outlook
for decades to come and opened up many new prospects for IOCs in
other countries that are easier to tap.
Kidan, near the remote 750,000 barrel per day (bpd) Shaybah
oilfield, has high levels of deadly hydrogen sulphide making it
tougher and more costly to produce.
And the terms they agreed with Aramco were so poor that the
only way the international partners could make a profit was to
sell condensate - a light oil - at international market prices
to cover the cost of development, analysts say.
Last year, Aramco's CEO Khalid al-Falih acknowledged the
challenge of low gas prices in Saudi Arabia, saying they do not
make some of the more difficult gas deposits in the Empty
Quarter economic.
"The withdrawal of Shell was highly expected by everyone in
the industry because of two reasons, first the empty quarter is
really empty and second if they discover gas Shell would only be
able to cover 50 percent of its research costs from the
revenues," said Kamel Al Harami, an independent Kuwaiti analyst.
"All these oil majors have now realised that the cost of
being in the Empty Quarter is really not worth it, and this
shouldn't be a surprise for Aramco because it was really
expected," said Al Harami.