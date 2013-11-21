* Six mortar bombs fall near Saudi border with Kuwait, Iraq
* No oil facilities nearby, no Saudi military alert
* Iran-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militia claims responsibility
(Adds claim of responsibility)
By Angus McDowall and Suadad al-Salhy
RIYADH/BAGHDAD, Nov 21 Six mortar bombs landed
near a border post in northern Saudi Arabia in an attack claimed
by an Iranian-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militia, which said on
Thursday it was warning the kingdom to stop meddling in Iraqi
affairs.
The mortar rounds hit desert on the far northwestern fringes
of the kingdom's oil-producing region on Wednesday, several
hundred kilometres (miles) from the major fields operated by the
world's largest oil exporter and biggest Arab economy.
"The goal was to send a warning message to Saudis to tell
them that their border stations and patrol are within our range
of fire," Wathiq al-Batat, commander of Iraq's al-Mukhtar Army
militia, told Reuters in Baghdad by telephone.
He said the militia wanted Riyadh to stop "interfering" in
Iraq and that it had also been angered by Saudis and Kuwaitis
who he said had insulted the Prophet Mohammad's daughter.
There was no independent confirmation that the militia was
behind the mortar fire, reported two days after twin suicide
bombings killed 25 people near Iran's embassy in Beirut. Some
Shi'ite commentators blamed that assault on Iran's regional
rival Saudi Arabia, which has condemned the Beirut attack.
Iran has not commented on the mortar attack on Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Major-General Mansour
Turki said Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the kingdom itself, were
investigating the mortar fire. Baghdad said it was not involved.
"There were no rockets or anything fired towards the Saudi
border by security forces," said Jabar al-Sa'adi, head of Basra
provincial council's security committee, in southern Iraq.
Turki said Saudi forces had not been put on higher alert
after the bombardment.
Saudi news website sabq.org published pictures of small
craters in the desert which it said the mortar fire had caused.
A high barbed-wire fence and a road were visible in some photos.
"Six mortar rounds fell in an uninhabited area near the new
al-Auja border guard centre of Hafr al-Batin in Eastern
Province. Thank God, no damage resulted," said border guard
spokesman General Mohammed al-Ghamdi.
UNEASY RELATIONSHIP
Al-Mukhtar Army is a relatively new Shi'ite militia, which
has said it is supported and funded by Iran. Batat is a former
leader of the more well-known Kata'ib Hezbollah militia.
"This is just the beginning and there will be more attacks
if they (the Saudis) do not stop," he said.
Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi security analyst with the Geneva and
Jeddah-based Gulf Research Centre, said al-Mukhtar was among
several Iraqi groups linked to Iranian intelligence.
"The timing is linked to the attack on the embassy (in
Beirut), he said, adding that the group might also have been
trying to sabotage a call this month by Iraqi Prime Minister
Nouri al-Maliki for better ties with Saudi Arabia.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Kuwait, has had
tense relations with the Shi'ite-led Iraqi government, which it
views as a pawn of Iran. It has not had an ambassador based in
Baghdad since before the 1990-91 Gulf crisis.
Sectarian fighting in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in
2003 has involved Sunni militants close to al Qaeda as well as
Shi'ite militias which have no love for Saudi Arabia.
Some Iraqi Shi'ites support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
in his 2-1/2-year-old struggle to crush what has become an armed
revolt by mainly Sunni rebels, some of them backed by Riyadh.
The conflict has aggravated Sunni-Shi'ite antagonism across
the region, not least in Syria's smaller neighbour Lebanon,
where Iran and Saudi Arabia have long vied for influence.
A Lebanon-based Sunni group linked to al Qaeda has claimed
responsibility for the Iran embassy attack in Beirut.
The Saudi border area with Iraq and Kuwait lies deep in a
largely unpopulated desert. The kingdom has installed fences
along its long frontier with Iraq, about 60 km (38 miles) of
which runs along the edge of Eastern Province, which is home to
many of Saudi Arabia's own substantial Shi'ite minority.
The kingdom has oil facilities in the Neutral Zone it shares
with Kuwait, more than 100 km (62 miles) from Hafr al-Batin, but
its main oil and gas fields are much further to the southeast.
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall in Baghdad,; Editing by
William Maclean and Alistair Lyon)