RIYADH, Sept 16 Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it
had arrested a man suspected of killing a policeman and injuring
another in a shooting last month in a restive area populated by
members of the kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim minority.
Qatif has been the focal point of protests by Shi'ites
against what they see as persistent discrimination in the
country where the government and most people practise a strict
form of Sunni Islam that regards Shi'ism as heretical. The
government has denied the accusations of discrimination.
More than 12 people have been killed since November in
demonstrations in the area in Eastern Province. Most were young
Shi'ite men killed in what Saudi Arabia said were exchanges of
fire. But local activists said some were shot during peaceful
protests.
Hussein Al Muslim was arrested on Saturday in a house in
Qatif over the policeman shooting while two other wanted men,
Hassan al-Darwish and Hassan Al Mubirik, were detained at
another location in the area, state news agency SPA said, citing
an Interior Ministry spokesman.
"None of the captured people or the members of the security
forces were injured," added the spokesman. He did not say why
al-Darwish And Al Mubirik had been detained.
Police officer Hussein Zabani was shot dead while on patrol
in Qatif on Aug. 4 and one of the gunmen who opened fire on his
patrol, a local man, died in the ensuing shoot-out, the Interior
Ministry said.
However a local activist disputed the official account of
the incident, citing residents who said security forces had
mistakenly fired on each other. The activist asked to remain
anonymous for fear of arrest.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have both accused Shi'ite regional
power Iran of fomenting unrest among members of the Shi'ite sect
in both countries, which Tehran denies.
The Saudi government in January issued a list of 23
residents of Qatif who it said were responsible for attacks on
security forces, acting at the behest of "a foreign power",
widely understood to mean Iran.
Shi'ites in Qatif, who often raise the Bahraini flag in shows
of solidarity with their co-religionists in the tiny Gulf Arab
country, have repeatedly said the protests are not organised by
Iran.