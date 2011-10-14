* HRW accuses Saudi Arabia of arresting peaceful protesters
* Says Oct 3 clashes sparked by arrest of two elderly men
* Saudi accused "foreign power" of instigating violence
Oct 14 Human Rights Watch accused Saudi Arabia
of arbitrarily arresting peaceful activists in its Eastern
Province, home to a large Shi'ite Muslim minority, and of
sparking recent clashes there with the detention of two elderly
men.
Hundreds of Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia protested in February
to demand the release of activists. Those have been followed by
small, sporadic demonstrations that have led to more arrests.
Saudi government statements have blamed the violence on a
"foreign power" -- a phrase often used to describe the Shi'ite
country of Iran.
The Arab kingdom, which follows an austere Sunni school of
Islam, said 14 people, including 11 members of its security
forces, had been injured by demonstrators who shot guns and
threw petrol bombs during clashes in Awamiya, an Eastern
Province village last week.
In a statement, the Saudi Interior Ministry vowed to end the
protests with "an iron fist".
HRW said last week's demonstrations began after security
forces arrested two elderly men to force their sons to surrender
to police.
"Saudi authorities should immediately stop arbitrary arrests
of relatives, rights activists, and peaceful protesters," said
Christoph Wilcke, senior Middle East researcher at HRW in a
statement posted on the rights group's website.
Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite population is mostly based in two
oasis districts of the Eastern Province, Qatif on the Gulf coast
where Awamiya is located, and al-Ahsa southwest of the
provincial capital al-Khobar.
The kingdom says it is home to 1.3 million Shi'ites out of a
population of 19 million Saudi citizens. Human rights groups say
there are around 2 million Shi'ites in the kingdom.
This week tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia rose
another notch after the United States said it had uncovered a
plot by two men linked to Iranian security forces to assassinate
the Saudi ambassador in Washington. Tehran has denied the
charges.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)