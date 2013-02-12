BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
KHOBAR Feb 12 Three affiliates of Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) have refinanced loan facilities worth 1.04 billion riyals ($276 million) which were used to fund their key projects, Sipchem said on Tuesday.
International Acetyl Company, International Vinyl Acetate Company and International Gas Company have converted dollar-denominated loans raised in 2008 to build respective manufacturing plants into new long-term facilities denominated in riyals, the statement to the Saudi bourse said.
Riyad Bank was the lead arranger of the deal, which carried a "competitive variable interest rate" as well as a six-month grace period.
The first instalment is due to be repaid in the second half of 2013, with the loan to be paid off in four years, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: