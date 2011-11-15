(Adds background, details)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 15 Saudi Arabia
has signed a bilateral agreement with South Korea for
cooperation on the development of nuclear energy as the world's
top oil exporter seeks to diversify its energy mix to meet
rising power demand, the Saudi government said on Tuesday.
The agreement calls for cooperation in research and
development, including building nuclear power plants and
research reactors, as well as training, safety and waste
management, said the statement by King Abdullah City for Atomic
and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE).
This is the third nuclear agreement Saudi Arabia signed
following similar deals with France and Argentina.
The city, established in 2010, also said it is currently in
talks with China, Russia, Czech Republic, Britain and the United
States to negotiate "further cooperation".
Although it sits on the world's biggest oil reserves, Saudi
Arabia is struggling to keep up with rapidly rising power demand
expected to triple by 2032 requiring additional energy plants
with total installed power production capacity of around 80
gigawatts (GW).
The kingdom plans to turn to solar and eventually nuclear
energy to reduce its need to burn fuel oil for electricity and
preserve oil for lucrative export markets. It may build up to 16
nuclear power reactors by 2030, an official at K.A.Care said in
June.
Meanwhile, South Korea aims to increase its reliance on
nuclear energy, undeterred by Japan's nuclear disaster, its
deputy minister for energy and resources policy said in
April.
South Korea has 21 reactors in operation with nuclear power
accounting for 31.3 percent as of end-2010, according to latest
data from the South Korean government. In December 2009, the
United Arab Emirates awarded a South Korean consortium a
contract to build four nuclear power plants worth $20.4 billion.
For facts on nuclear power in Middle East and North Africa,
click on
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, additional reporting by Cho
Mee-young in Seoul)