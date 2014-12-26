RIYADH Dec 26 Saudi Arabia's finance minister
said there was no need for the kingdom to create a sovereign
wealth fund to manage its oil wealth, rebuffing suggestions by
prominent officials and businessmen.
At present, the surplus petrodollars of the world's top oil
exporter are mostly invested abroad by the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency (SAMA), its central bank, which had net foreign
assets worth 2.75 trillion riyals ($733 billion) in October.
Most of that money is believed to be in low-risk U.S. dollar
assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds and bank accounts, which tend
to earn low returns compared to the more aggressive, higher-risk
investments favoured by some other rich oil exporters.
So as oil prices have plunged this year, there have been
calls for Saudi Arabia to create a sovereign wealth fund that
would invest its money more actively, making up for the
reduction in oil revenues.
The kingdom's Shura Council, an advisory body to the
government, has discussed a proposal for a sovereign fund this
year, but without reaching a conclusion.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the
kingdom's leading international investors, urged the government
last month to establish such a fund, saying its annual earnings
would cover a large part of the budget deficits which the state
might now run because of cheaper oil.
But Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf, speaking to Saudi
television late on Thursday after projecting a budget deficit of
145 billion riyals for 2015, said he saw no need for such a
change.
"I believe the kingdom's policy is the most suitable for its
circumstances," he said, adding that Saudi Arabia had ridden out
the global financial crisis in 2008 with relatively little
damage.
SAMA's international reserves are managed professionally by
Saudis as well as by international fund managers, and the return
from investing the reserves is similar to - and in some years
higher than - the returns of Norway's sovereign fund, he said.
Over the past five years the total return on SAMA's reserves
was around 11 percent and over the past 10 years, including the
period of the financial crisis, it was 7 to 8 percent, he added.
"Even the funds that were believed untouchable were hit by
the financial crisis and incurred huge losses, and were forced
to shift their strategies to more secure investments."
Alassaf also noted that Saudi Arabia already had a large,
domestic state fund, the Public Investment Fund, which unlike a
foreign-focused fund was helping to develop the local economy by
investing in local companies in areas from technology to
agriculture.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)