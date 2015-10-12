* State bodies previously had freedom to transfer funds
By Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 12 Saudi
Arabia's finance ministry, seeking to cut waste as state
revenues shrink because of low oil prices, is telling government
bodies to return unspent money which they were allocated in this
year's budget, sources familiar with the policy told Reuters.
Over the past several years of sky-high oil, government
bodies in the world's top oil exporting nation were given
considerable freedom to transfer money from one project to
another as they wished. That led to a bonanza of ad-hoc spending
on bonuses, travel allowances and the like.
Now, ministries are being told that if money is not fully
spent on the projects for which it was originally allocated, the
remainder must be sent back to the Treasury, the sources said.
The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
The tighter policy underlines a sober mood taking hold in
Riyadh because of the halving of oil prices since mid-2014. The
International Monetary Fund and private analysts calculate Saudi
Arabia may run a record budget deficit of $120 billion or more
this year; to pay its bills, the government has sold over $80
billion of foreign assets since August last year.
Around the kingdom, bureaucrats, businessmen and ordinary
Saudis are preparing for a period of relative austerity as the
finance ministry asserts more control over the purse strings.
"Saudi Arabia has started to focus on efficient spending,
which means tighter financial supervision," said prominent local
economist Fadl al-Buainain.
"Suspending the transfer of financial items...means that if
they are not invested in the project for which they were
allocated, the surplus can be invested in another, more
important project as needed."
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said last month that his
ministry was "working on cutting unnecessary expenses". He did
not elaborate, but his comments were widely seen as pointing to
significant spending cuts in some areas of next year's budget.
A note sent by the ministry to state bodies in recent weeks,
widely circulated on social media, asked them to halt buying of
new cars and office furniture, and suspend new hiring and
promotions for government jobs, until the end of 2015.
Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at major Saudi financial
firm al-Istithmar Capital, said the finance ministry routinely
issued such instructions towards the end of each year to make it
easier to prepare for the following year's budget.
But this year's note triggered a storm of comment and
speculation on Twitter about future spending cuts, which Sudairi
said showed the extent of concern among citizens.
"The Saudi economy is going through a transformation, but
people are panicking because they don't understand that
transformation does not mean that the economy is getting worse,"
he said.
ASSETS
Saudi Arabia is not close to running out of money; net
foreign assets at the central bank, which acts as the kingdom's
sovereign wealth fund, remained massive at $655 billion in
August, according to the latest official data.
So far this year, total state spending is believed to have
exceeded the record 860 billion riyals ($229 billion) projected
in the original budget for 2015, released last December.
One reason is a lavish package of bonuses for state
employees and pensioners and other handouts announced in January
this year to mark the accession of King Salman; economists
estimated that package was worth around $25 billion.
The military campaign which Riyadh launched in Yemen in
March, including air strikes, a naval blockade and limited
ground intervention, may cost it several billion dollars this
year, military analysts estimate.
But in other areas, government spending already appears to
be slowing. Official data released last week showed the finance
ministry approved $28.3 billion of new contracts in the first
nine months of 2015, down 38 percent from a year earlier.
Those contracts cover only a small fraction of state
spending; some big projects are handled off the national budget.
But the numbers indicate a new mood of caution among officials.
Sources at the ministry of water and electricity said it had
awarded no new projects in the past four months, though tenders
for the projects took place earlier this year. One source said
the projects had not been cancelled and might go ahead in 2016.
Meanwhile, a plan to build soccer stadiums around the
country has been scaled back, a $201 million contract to buy
high-speed trains was cancelled, and expansion of an oilfield
was slowed, sources told Reuters in the past few months.
This pattern may continue into next year. In the 1990s, when
oil prices were languishing around $20 a barrel, the government
reduced total spending by around 10 percent in some years; a
similar response looks possible next year.
The government has said it will "rationalise" spending on
salaries and allowances for state employees, which make up about
50 percent of the national budget, but it is believed to have
little room for outright cuts given political sensitivities.
That leaves infrastructure projects and other state
investment as the area likely to feel the brunt of spending
cuts. Projects such as the $22.5 billion plan to build a Riyadh
metro system will not be cancelled, but they could be delayed or
temporarily reduced in scope, while second-tier projects may be
shelved indefinitely.
Saudi economist Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh, noting that the
kingdom's fiscal position remained strong, said it was still to
early to say whether the government would need to make major
spending cuts.
"But the steps by the finance ministry and the delays in
awarding some projects mean the government is reprioritising
spending," he said.
