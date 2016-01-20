DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia's finance ministry
has cut advance payments to firms doing construction work for
the government to 5 percent of the contract value from 20
percent, a newspaper reported on Wednesday in a fresh sign of a
clampdown on state spending.
The ministry has been cutting expenditure and trying to
improve efficiency as low oil prices saddle the government with
a budget deficit that totalled almost $100 billion last year.
A builder in the kingdom is entitled to an advance payment
for certain contracts issued by the government.
This lets the firm move to the construction site, provide
early payments to subcontractors and buy equipment from
suppliers. The amount is amortised and later deducted from the
contract value.
A circular issued by Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf
reduced advance payments and also specified they should not
exceed 50 million riyals ($13.3 million) each, the Saudi-owned
al-Hayat newspaper reported.
A ministry spokesman could not be reached for comment.
Saudi construction firms are already under financial
pressure from state spending curbs and rising costs for foreign
labour. Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said
on Wednesday it made a net loss of 1.04 million riyals in the
three months to Dec. 31 compared to a profit of 45.6 million
riyals a year earlier.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Keith
Weir)