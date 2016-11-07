RIYADH Nov 7 Saudi Arabia has discussed
settling payments to the private sector before the end of the
fiscal year, the state news agency reported on Monday.
Saudi Arabia has also cancelled projects valued at up to 1
trillion Saudi riyals ($266.7 billion), the Saudi Press Agency
said.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) was
looking at making the private sector payments, which have been
delayed by sharp declines of oil revenues, before the end of
December, the SPA said.
"The CEDA has also stopped awarding a big number of projects
whose spending does not go in line with the expected economic
and development return ... which could have reached 1 trillion
Saudi riyals if contracted," it said.
The construction industry has been hit hard this year by
state spending cuts, part of an austerity drive in response to
low oil prices, and by months-long delays in the government
settling its debts to contractors. Industry executives have said
billions of dollars may be involved.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad. Editing by
Jane Merriman)