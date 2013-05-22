DUBAI May 22 Iran denied on Wednesday any link
to members of a spying ring detained by its Sunni Muslim
regional rival Saudi Arabia, according to Iranian media.
Saudi state media reported on Tuesday that officials had
detained 10 people accused of spying for Iran after arresting 18
people in the same case in March.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, accuses the
Islamic Republic of stirring up unrest among minority Saudi
Shi'ites. Tehran rejects that charge and has repeatedly denied
any involvement in espionage in Saudi Arabia.
Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Araqchi repeated that
denial on Wednesday, in comments to the ISNA news agency.
"We expect the Saudi government to pursue the issue through
correct channels rather than creating an atmosphere through the
media," Araqchi said, according to ISNA.
Saudi officials said the 10 most recently arrested included
eight Saudis, a Turk and a Lebanese citizen. Those arrested in
March included 16 Saudis and an Iranian.
Araqchi said Iran had requested consular access to the
Iranian for the past two months but that "unfortunately there
has been no response" from Saudi officials.
Saudi Arabia also accuses Iran of fomenting unrest in
Sunni-ruled Bahrain, where majority Shi'ites have led
pro-democracy protests. Iran denies this.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Jon Hemming)