DUBAI, March 28 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market
Authority has approved an initial public offer of shares in Al
Yamamah Steel Industries Co, the regulator said on Monday, after
severe volatility in the stock market earlier this year
disrupted listing plans.
The maker of steel tubes, pipes and other products with
plants in Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu will offer 15.25 million
shares representing 30 percent of its capital between April 27
and May 3. Some of the shares will be allocated to institutional
investors, the CMA said without giving details.
The Saudi stock index has swung wildly this year in
response to low oil prices, but in the last few weeks has
regained some strength, permitting IPO activity to resume.
Hospital operator Middle East Healthcare Co, which
originally intended to complete an IPO in early February,
rescheduled the offer to March. Its shares will begin trading on
Tuesday, the CMA said on Monday.
Middle East Healthcare raised 1.77 billion riyals ($471
million) by selling 27.61 million shares or 30 percent of its
capital at 64 riyals per share.
