DUBAI, June 15 HSBC Holdings has
received a qualified foreign investor licence in Saudi Arabia
and traded shares on the bourse on the first day that direct
foreign investment was allowed, the bank told Reuters on Monday.
"Today marks one of the most important moments in the
history of Saudi financial markets and HSBC is pleased to have
played a role in supporting their development," it said in a
written response to Reuters questions.
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority has not yet
announced any licence awards, but stock exchange chief executive
Adel al-Ghamdi told Reuters in London that the first transaction
by a qualified foreign investor was due to take place on Monday.
He did not name the investor.
Previously, foreigners could only buy stocks in the $564
billion market, the largest in the Arab world, indirectly
through channels such as swaps. Riyadh is opening the market as
a way to expose companies to market discipline and diversify its
economy beyond oil.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, David French and Archana
Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)