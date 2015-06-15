* HSBC traded as direct foreign investor on Mon - statement
* Bank first to receive qualified investor licence - sources
(Adds details from sources, background)
DUBAI, June 15 HSBC Holdings has
received a qualified foreign investor licence in Saudi Arabia
and traded shares on the bourse on Monday, the first day that
direct foreign investment was allowed, the bank told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority has not yet
announced any licence awards, but stock exchange Chief Executive
Adel al-Ghamdi told Reuters in London that the first transaction
by a qualified foreign investor was due to take place on Monday.
He did not name the investor.
"Today marks one of the most important moments in the
history of Saudi financial markets and HSBC is pleased to have
played a role in supporting their development," HSBC said in a
written response to Reuters questions.
Previously, foreigners could only buy stocks in the $564
billion market, the largest in the Arab world, indirectly
through channels such as swaps. Riyadh is opening the market as
a way to expose companies to market discipline and diversify its
economy beyond oil.
Two sources familiar with the matter said HSBC was the first
institution to get a foreign investor licence and was trading
with the identity code of 0001, supporting the idea it had
received the first licence.
One of the sources added it had traded in blue-chip stocks,
without detailing which ones or the size of the trades.
Ghamdi also said regulators were processing six applications
from "very large institutions" and "there might be a spike of
involvement from foreign investors over the next two or three
months".
