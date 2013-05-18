1256 GMT- The kingdom's benchmark all-share index closes
up 1.14 percent to 7,229.02 points, buoyed by a 9.58 percent
jump for real estate company Dar al-Arkan on Saturday.
Shares in heavyweight SABIC close up 0.82 percent, driving
the petrochemicals index to close higher by 0.87
percent.
Shares of al-Rajhi Bank close 0.38 percent up. The banking
index is up 0.51 percent.
Last week, The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) said
stocks on the kingdom's bourse would be limited to price swings
of 10 percent on their first day of trade.
---------------------------------------------------------------
0834 GMT-Saudi stocks rise in early trade on Saturday as the
kingdom's benchmark all-share index gains 0.3 percent to
7,168.95 points, supported by shares of heavyweights Saudi Basic
Industries Corporation and al-Rajhi Bank.
The petrochemicals index is up 0.5 percent. SABIC
is up 0.55 percent.
Oil rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported
by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the
United States that also boosted U.S. equities, even as the
dollar hit a multi-year high.
The banking index is up by 0.38 percent. Al Rajhi
Bank is up 0.75 percent.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Editing by
Angus McDowall)