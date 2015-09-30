RIYADH, Sept 30 U.S. bank Citigroup Inc
and emerging markets-focused investment manager Ashmore
Group have won permission from the Saudi Arabian regulator to
invest directly in the local stock market, industry sources said
on Wednesday.
The kingdom opened its $442 billion equity market, the
largest in the Arab world, to direct investment by foreigners on
June 15 this year as part of efforts to create jobs and
diversify its economy beyond oil.
Foreign institutions must obtain licences to invest
directly, meeting criteria for size and experience. HSBC
Holdings obtained a licence in June; one source told
Reuters that a total of six institutions had now been given
licences, but he declined to name the other three.
The Capital Market Authority has not released the names of
licensed institutions. Asked to comment on Wednesday, CMA
spokesman Abdullah al-Kahtani said: "The CMA's policy is to
disclose ownership percentages for each type of investor on a
daily basis, while it only discloses investors' names when
ownership exceeds 5 percent."
A regional Citigroup spokesman in Dubai declined to comment.
The bank's licence marks a step towards rebuilding its
presence in Saudi Arabia. After operating there for five
decades, Citigroup pulled out in 2004 when it sold its
20-percent stake in Samba Financial Group, saying it
was reallocating capital to core investments.
It is not clear whether Citigroup will now seek to develop
major Saudi operations by, for example, seeking a banking
licence. But a Saudi official said earlier in September that
there might be new opportunities for foreign banks to enter the
kingdom, as most banks already operating there were nearing
maximum credit limits imposed by the central bank.
Fund managers think the Saudi stock market could eventually
attract tens of billions of dollars in new foreign investment,
but since June 15 inflows have been tiny, partly because low oil
prices have at least temporarily clouded the outlook for the
market.
Total foreign ownership of the market, including licensed
foreign institutions and their clients as well as indirect
investment through swaps, amounts to just 1.11 percent,
according to stock exchange data. This figure excludes
investment by resident foreigners and citizens of neighbouring
Gulf states.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Additional reporting by Archana
Narayanan in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Pravin Char)