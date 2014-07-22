BRIEF-Gates Global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
RIYADH, July 22 Saudi Arabia's cabinet has given permission to the country's financial regulator, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), to open the stock market to direct investment by foreign financial institutions, the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.
The one-sentence statement did not specify a timetable for the market to be opened, or give any details of the rules under which the reform would take place.
The opening of the Saudi market, the Arab world's biggest, would be one of the most keenly awaited economic reforms in the world's top oil exporter. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
* Autocanada- has executed agreement with syndicated lending partners to amend, restate its $250 million revolving credit facility