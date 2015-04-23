* Petchems, telecoms miss Q1 estimates
* Banks outperform, cement makers match forecasts
* Strong dollar hurts top consumer name Savola
* But analysts hope petchems have bottomed out
* Banks face tougher competition
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 23 Despite a strong performance by
banks, Saudi Arabia's first-quarter corporate earnings were
generally weaker than expected, a sign that foreign investors
should be cautious as the stock market opens up to them this
year.
The Capital Market Authority has said the $552 billion
market will open to direct foreign investment on June 15.
Currently, foreigners can only invest through swaps and
exchange-traded funds, which can be inconvenient and expensive.
Potential foreign interest in the market is intense. But
despite huge long-term potential, Saudi corporate earnings
currently face headwinds that had a big impact on first-quarter
results, a Reuters analysis shows.
Total first-quarter profit of 12 listed petrochemicals firms
more than halved year-on-year because of the plunge of oil
prices since last June, which has dragged down petrochemical
product prices and hurt margins.
Combined profit was 16.8 percent below the average forecast
of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, even though Saudi Basic
Industries, the biggest firm in the sector and in the
entire bourse, beat estimates with a 38.9 percent profit drop.
Shrinking earnings at petrochemical firms were the main
reason for a drop of total profits at all listed Saudi companies
combined in the first quarter. They fell 22 percent year-on-year
to 21.9 billion riyals ($5.8 billion), according to calculations
by local news website Argaam.com.
Since the end of last month, analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters have cut their outlook for the petrochemical sector's
profit in all of 2015 by 3.4 percent - though that mostly
reflects adjustments for the first-quarter misses, while
expectations for the rest of the year are intact.
Combined petrochemical profits are now expected to drop
12.5 percent in 2015, implying a recovery later this year -
though that will depend very much on the uncertain direction of
oil prices.
"We believe that the petrochemical product prices, in
general, have bottomed out, unless pressured by a further
decline in oil prices from the current levels," NBK Capital said
in a research note this week.
"Over the past month, polyethylene and polypropylene prices
increased by 8 and 10 percent respectively, while the mono
ethylene glycol price has increased by 6 percent."
TELECOMS, RETAIL
The telecommunications sector illustrates another form of
risk in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi
beat expectations in the first quarter, but Mobily
posted a shock loss as a scandal over its misstatement
of earnings continued to reverberate.
This caused the sector's overall profit to tumble 41
percent. Since March, analysts have cut their 2015 outlook for
the sector by 2.1 percent.
They now expect profits to increase 63.6 percent for the
full year, but that is based on hopes that Mobily will turn
profitable; more cuts to forecasts may follow as some analysts
are still reviewing their Mobily models.
In the consumer sector, profits at retailers surged during
the first quarter because of the payment of two months' salary
as a bonus to public sector workers to mark King Salman's
accession in January. For example, Jarir Marketing
reported an estimate-beating 23 percent rise in profit and
raised its quarterly dividend.
But as the special factor of the bonus payment fades, the
rest of the year may not be quite as strong. Analysts expect 20
percent growth for Jarir's full-year profit.
Meanwhile, analysts have cut their average forecast for the
full-year profit of leading food maker Savola after it
posted a sharp drop in first-quarter earnings, excluding one-off
gains, and said profits in the second-quarter would also fall
year-on-year.
The company said exchange rate movements were one of the
reasons for weaker overseas sales - a factor which looks likely
to affect other Saudi exporters this year. The Saudi riyal
is pegged to the strengthening U.S. dollar.
CEMENT, BANKS
Saudi cement makers posted a 3.5 percent increase in
combined first-quarter profits, which was in line with
expectations and indicated that government spending, which
underpins demand for construction materials, remains strong.
However, while the government has pledged to keep spending
high and has ample fiscal reserves to do so, many analysts still
expect a moderate decrease in new construction projects in Saudi
Arabia this year as cheap oil makes planners more cautious.
The value of new projects awarded in Saudi Arabia during the
first quarter of this year fell 10 percent from the previous
quarter, analysts at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said in a report.
This may mean a little less business for cement firms later
in the year; analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect a 4.0
decrease in combined profits for all of 2015.
Banks, which accounted for about half of total stock market
earnings in the first quarter because of petrochemicals'
weakness, posted a 5.4 percent increase in profits and were 8.2
percent ahead of estimates.
But analysts have remained cautious with full-year forecasts
and have downgraded them for several lenders, most notably for
leading retail bank Al Rajhi which, unlike all other
names in the sector, posted a drop in first-quarter profit
because of new regulations limiting consumer finance fees.
For all of 2015, analysts expect an increase of just 1.6
percent in combined bank earnings.
"The Saudi economy expanded by 3.6 percent during 2014,
outperforming 2013's 2.7 percent, based on 2010 prices. This
constituted the framework for the stellar performance recorded
by the domestic banking system," National Commercial Bank, the
kingdom's top lender, said in a report last week.
"However, given the current developments in the domestic
economy, we expect the banking system to moderate this year and
register smaller growth rates...In our opinion, the banking
system will continue to rise on growing volumes, yet competition
on diminishing margins will intensify."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)